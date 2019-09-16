Cleveland Police consent decree and it’s possible role in murder investigation involving Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elected officials were mum at Cleveland City Hall on Monday as detectives continue to investigate a murder where Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson is a prime suspect. As this hangs over the city, the police department is still under the microscope for its consent decree with the feds.
We’ve continually asked if an independent agency will take over the murder investigation involving Frank Q Jackson. Prosecutors and some Cleveland City Council members have been telling us they want that to happen.
As it stands right now, the police department has no plans to do that. In the meantime, federal oversight of Cleveland Police continues. 19 News checked in to see where the city is when it comes to complying with the consent decree.
This all started back in 2014 when the US Department of Justice released a report saying Cleveland Police officers used excessive force too often. It also found other systemic failures within the police department. Under this agreement, CPD must make changes to its "policies, practices, procedures, training, use of data, and more."
Two months ago, the Cleveland Police Monitoring Team got a new leader. He told 19 news policy work is complete, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. We reached out to Judge Solomon Oliver Jr., who was overseeing and enforcing the agreement up until this past July. His office tells 19 News he can’t comment on how this decree may or may not apply to the situation with the mayor’s 22-year-old grandson.
Tuesday night, the Cleveland Police Commission will be hosting an event highlighting the work the volunteer commissioners have been doing during this reform process. We’ll be there pressing for answers on their progress.
The consent decree is supposed to end next year. If it takes longer than that, a court will decide how to move forward.
