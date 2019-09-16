Cleveland Police issue missing alert for adult and 3-year-old daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are actively searching for Jerry Miers, 20, and his 3-year-old daughter Isabella Miers.
According to police, they were last seen on the 14600 block of Mitchell Avenue in Cleveland.
The father stands 5 foot-6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, he has brown hair and brown eyes.
Isabella stands 3-foot-tall, weighs 50 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Cleveland Police say the man suffers from suffers from Paranoid Schizophrenia.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
