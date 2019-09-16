Cleveland police officer indicted for disorderly conduct

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on the charge of disorderly conduct.
Officer Daniel Lentz, 45, was arrested in June and charged with felonious assault.
Lentz pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and posted the $1,500 bond.
Lentz, who was aired in August of 1997, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case.
His next pre-trial is scheduled for Sept. 19.
City officials have not released details on the June arrest.
