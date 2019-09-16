Convicted sex offender indicted on new charges involving an 11-year-old girl

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A convicted sex offender just released from prison last summer, has now been indicted on new charges involving an 11-year-old girl.
The Erie County Grand Jury indicted Darius Knight on the charges of kidnapping, importuning, gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint.
Sandusky police said Knight touched an 11-year-old girl who showed up at his Barker Street home in August collecting money for charity.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth apologized after his deputies failed to notify Knight’s neighbors a convicted sex offender was moving in.
“We did not fulfill our responsibility to the community...It’s inexcusable, this could have been avoided,” Sigsworth said.
Knight was released from prison last summer after being convicted of attempted rape.
He will be back in court on Sept. 26 for a pre-trial.
