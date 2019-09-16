Does the east side of Cleveland have a microburst burst problem, or a tree problem?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Friday night’s storms, yet again, tore through communities like Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, Lyndhurst and Mayfield Heights.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said it was a microburst that hit the east side of Cleveland Friday night, with wind speeds of 70-80 mph, and pockets of 90 mph.
“A microburst is a localized column of sinking air(downdraft) within a thunderstorm,” according to Karen Clark, a Meteorologist with the NWS in Cleveland. “Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.”
There have been multiple microburst storms on the east side in recent years, causing us to ask the experts if there is an geographical issue.
The east side of Cleveland is geographically at a higher elevation than downtown and the west side.
“There is little if any correlation to the local geography that would cause this storm to occur at a particular location,” Clark said. “The above mentioned communities are heavily wooded with large, mature trees which makes them more susceptible to experiencing damage from high winds should they occur.”
As an example, Clark said there were also pockets of wind damage from Friday night’s storm in Vermilion and Avon on the west side and North Madison on the extreme east side.
