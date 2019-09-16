Family of Cleveland murder victim fears case will be forgotten

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting happened in broad daylight. Someone has to know something.
Kerruish Park was filled with people on June 9.
So far, no one is saying anything, and that is what tortures the family of Frank Jackson III, no relation to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
“That was the worst day of my life,” said his mother, Delores.
She got a call from a younger son saying Jackson, another son, had been shot.
Since then, no one is saying anything.
The park has surveillance cameras, but so far, they have not provided the evidence police need.
King Jackson is one of Jackson’s two children. A third is on the way.
“He hears the back door, he thinks it’s always his dad,” said his mom.
“He was very family orientated. He was just a good person,” added Naomi Manley, the mother of Jackson’s two children.
As soon as she mentioned his name, her face lit up. She called him the love of her life.
Manley says Jackson was a dog lover, and the day he was killed, he was walking his dogs in the park.
“They were just walking the trail with his dogs and I guess somebody had a problem with him,” she explained.
No one seems to know what the problem may have been because they say he had little free time, working at a car lot and spending time with his family.
Margaret Robinson is an aunt. She contacted 19 News in the hope of learning more. She says police have talked about suspects, but have not connected the dots yet.
“We would really love someone to come forward so that we can find justice for my nephew,” she told 19 News.
Jackson typically went to the park with his children, luckily not that day. Only one of the dogs he cared for.
