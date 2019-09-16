Former Lakewood High School student arrested for Snapchat threat

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - An adult former student is under arrest and accused of making threats on Snapchat against current Lakewood High School students.
According to school officials, Snapchat alerted the FBI on Saturday about the threats.
FBI agents contacted Lakewood police who traced the IP address to a Lakewood home.
Police officers then went to the home and arrested the former Lakewood High School student.
That person is now in custody.
Police have not released the suspect’s name or charges.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.