GM workers in Parma protest after UAW let contract expire

By Rachel Vadaj | September 16, 2019 at 12:10 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 12:10 AM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - UAW let its contract with General Motors expire on Saturday night.

As a result, UAW members started to protest in front of Parma’s GM fabrication plant on Sunday afternoon.

Contract negations between GM and UAW are set to resume first thing Monday morning, however, the threat of a nationwide strike is still up in the air.

If the walkout does happen, it will be the nation’s first auto strike in well over a decade.

The group of members protesting were making sure their voices were heard in advance, hours before the nationwide UAW protest was set to go into affect at midnight on Monday with 49,000 strong.

Just after midnight on Monday, 19 News’ Victor Williams saw UAW members walk out of the GM plant in Parma.

