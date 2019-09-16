Highway Patrol investigating Sandusky Township hit-skip that claimed life of 18-year-old man

SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said authorities are searching for the small silver pickup truck that struck and killed an 18-year-old man in Sandusky Township.
According to the Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Anthony C. Ervin of Bloomdale was walking on Napoleon Road, just west of Sullivan Road near Terra Community College, when he was struck by a small silver pickup truck traveling eastbound on Napoleon Road around 10:43 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Highway Patrol said the truck then fled the scene.
Ervin was flown from the scene to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said Ervin was then flown to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus on Friday where he died from his injuries.
The Highway Patrol is now asking for the public’s help with finding the driver of that small silver pickup truck that struck Ervin.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash is urged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-332-0085 or 419-625-6565.
