Jury selection begins in trial for Garfield Heights man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2 children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial for the Garfield Heights man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s son and daughter.
Matthew Nicholson, 30, faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering Manuel Lopez Jr., 17, and Giselle Lopez, 19.
The teenagers were killed at their Garfield Heights home on Sept. 5, 2018.
Garfield Heights police said Nicholson and his girlfriend got into a fight when the mom received a text from a former boyfriend.
When officers arrived, they found the victims in the driveway.
The son died at Marymount Hospital and the daughter died at MetroHealth Hospital.
Nicholson surrendered after a more than four hour stand-off.
