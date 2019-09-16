Major damage to homes and cars after micro-bursts blew through several East Side communities Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 1,000 Northeast Ohioans are still without power after strong storms raged through the region on Friday.
On Monday, people in impacted neighborhoods are still digging out from under the debris.
Folks in Cleveland Heights are using the daylight to clean as much debris as they can, and local tree companies are working nonstop to clean up the mess.
“All of a sudden the lights flashed, everything went dead in the house and I heard the tree fall and hit my house. One-third of that tree fell onto of my roof," resident Larry Cinaldr said.
Utility companies predict the light will be back on for everyone by Tuesday.
