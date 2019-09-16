Man gunned down in broad daylight on Cleveland’s West Side; homicide unit investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was gunned Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side, and now the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is working the case.
According to Cleveland Police, the man -- who was in his 30s -- was shot multiple times in the 3600 block of West 32nd Street.
The Cleveland Police Special Investigations Unit and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office have been notified.
Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, and officers did not announce any arrests.
