National Weather Service confirms microburst ravaged Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland Heights announced the National Weather Service confirmed what residents in the western neighborhoods ravaged with storm damage already expected.
According to the National Weather Service, Cleveland Heights experienced its second microburst in three years on Friday.
A microburst can produce winds over 100 mph, close to an EF-1 tornado.
Cleveland Heights said “Friday’s microburst uprooted trees and downed more than 120 power lines in the county causing major property damage and creating a prolonged power outage for Cleveland Heights and surrounding communities.”
Even with crews putting in 16 hour shifts, Cleveland Heights said there is still work to be done with cleaning up trees and debris from the roads.
As of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, FirstEnergy said power wasn’t expected to be restored to the majority of customers still affected in Cleveland Heights until 4 p.m. on Monday.
On Saturday, 19 News’ Victor Williams went to Cleveland Heights to see the damage.
