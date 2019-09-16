New lawsuit claims Cuyahoga County corrections officers threatened to murder inmate and ‘make it look like a suicide’

“For too long, Cuyahoga County has nurtured a culture of violence at the jail. Corrections officers should not be doling out beatdowns or threatening people for reporting abuse," Lawrence’s lead counsel, Ashlie Case Sletvold, said. "It is time for the county to reckon with the scope of the harm its practices have caused. We will hold the county and the individual officers responsible for what they have done to Corrionne Lawrence.”