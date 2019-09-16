Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a weak disturbance tracking through this morning. This is giving us more clouds than sun. It is rather humid out there. I kept in a small chance of a shower east of Cleveland the first half of the day. These showers will be pretty brief if you do happen to catch one. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70′s east to lower 80′s elsewhere. High pressure noses in from the north this evening. The clouds will continue to break up later this afternoon and tonight as a result of this.