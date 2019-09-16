Pittsburgh Steelers announce QB Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with elbow injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heads to the locker room as time runs out in a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Source: Gene J. Puskar)
By Chris Anderson | September 16, 2019 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 12:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday morning that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is done for the season after injuring his elbow in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

The 37-year-old suffered the elbow injury during the first half, and immediately looked to the sideline after his throw to signal that something was wrong.

Roethlisberger’s injury now changes the landscape of the AFC North as backup quarterback and 2018 NFL draft pick Mason Rudolph is expected to lead the Steelers for the rest of the season.

The Cleveland Browns will play the Steelers on Nov. 14 for their first of two games against Pittsburgh.

