Pittsburgh Steelers announce QB Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with elbow injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday morning that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is done for the season after injuring his elbow in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 37-year-old suffered the elbow injury during the first half, and immediately looked to the sideline after his throw to signal that something was wrong.
Roethlisberger’s injury now changes the landscape of the AFC North as backup quarterback and 2018 NFL draft pick Mason Rudolph is expected to lead the Steelers for the rest of the season.
The Cleveland Browns will play the Steelers on Nov. 14 for their first of two games against Pittsburgh.
