Pre-trial for Frank Q. Jackson for alleged assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frank Q. Jackson, 22, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.
He has been indicted on the charges of felonious assault, abduction and failure to comply with the order of a police officer in connection with the assault of an 18-year-old woman in June.
The initial assault allegedly occurred on June 10 at a gas station near the intersection of East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue.
According to the CMHA police report, Jackson and several other individuals were sitting inside a parked Ford F-150 truck.
The 18-year-old victim told investigators that she asked another female passenger to run into a store and grab something for her. Before she was able to exit the truck, Jackson allegedly turned from the front seat to punch the victim in the face and strangle her “profusely.”
Jackson’s bond was set at $25,000 last week.
