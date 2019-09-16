President Trump scheduled to travel to Ohio on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The White House announced that President Donald Trump is expected to make a trip to Ohio on Sunday.
The president is scheduled to travel to Wapakoneta, which is in Auglaize County approximately 60 miles north of Dayton, on Sept. 22.
While in Ohio, President Trump will meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
The two leaders will tour a new Australian-owned manufacturing facility, demonstrating the trade efforts between the U.S. and Australia.
Prior to stopping in Ohio, the president will travel to Houston, Texas to participate in an event with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.