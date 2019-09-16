Will oil crisis in Saudi Arabia raise your gas prices here in Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As the world tries to figure out who attacked Saudi Arabia oil production, drivers in Northeast Ohio are worried about a spike in gas prices.
The attack has disrupted the production of five million barrels of crude oil in that regions.
Crude oil prices instantly shot up overnight by 20%, and another 10% Monday morning.
“I think it will affect gas prices, to the degree of 10-25 cents per gallon, but possibly more depending on if Saudi Arabia can’t restore the bulk of oil production in say a week or so, as they’ve led us to believe," according to Partick DeHaan who is the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.com.
The good news for drivers is the timing.
Today, was the switch over from summer gas to winter gas which is generally cheaper.
“Overall, there is some potential for this to get worse, but for many motorists there is no reason to run out to fill up,” DeHaan said in response to social media posts urging people to fill up. “You aren’t going to wake up tomorrow (or later) to a massive spike like what we’ve seen in previous dramatic events.”
DeHaan does not expect this disruption to have the impact we saw when hurricanes like Harvey and Katina disrupted refineries in the United State.
“Later this week we’ll start to see gas prices inch higher,” DeHaan predicted. “This won’t be an all-at-once mega jolt but will likely still be somewhat noticeable. It’s unlikely we’ll breach our previous 2019 highs though so motorists need not panic.”
