Woman injured after fighting fans at Cleveland Indians game tumble over her at Progressive Field (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fight between fans during Saturday’s Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field was caught on video that has now been watched over 2.5 million times.
The video shows two people scuffling with each other as they slide down the tops of the upper deck stadium seats before a third person jumps elbow first from the rows above.
The report from the Cleveland Division of Police states that an officer who responded to the fight lost footing and “tumbled down a row of seats,” but the injuries are not believed to be serious.
A female fan was taken to the hospital as the fighting individuals tumbled over her as she sat in her seat. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic for treatment to bruising and leg injuries.
A Twitter user that claimed to be at the game said the fight allegedly started when a group of fans told the individuals, who appeared to be intoxicated, to quiet down.
People took to social media to comment on the fight.
Police are schedule to meet with the Cleveland city prosecutor on Monday to determine if the three men should be charged with aggravated disorderly conduct.
A spokesperson for the Cleveland Indians organization said they could not comment on the incident at this time.
