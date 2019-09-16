75-year-old man expected in court for 1970s cold case murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gustave Sapharas, 75, is expected in court Monday at 9 a.m.
Sapharas is accused of murdering two Tallmadge women in the 1970′s and was arrested at his Jackson Township home by Tallmadge police on Sept. 6.
Sapharas was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, September 11, but that was postponed until Friday so he could get an attorney.
According to Tallmadge police, Sapharas stabbed Karen Bentz, 18, to death on Indian Hills Drive in Tallmadge on April 28th, 1970.
The second victim, Loretta Jean Davis, 20, was found on September 28th, 1975 on Congress Lake Road in Portage County.
Police say Davis was stabbed to death in Tallmadge and left on the side of the road.
Summit County Sheriff deputies say Sapharas is also being looked at as a possible suspect in the 1972 murder of Kathy Wiltrout Bevington, 27.
She was found in the area of Kreighbaum and Raber Roads.
