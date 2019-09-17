3 boys, ages 9 to 12 years old, allegedly damaged 16 vehicles with rocks dropped from Painesville overpass

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 16 vehicles were damaged in two days by a group of young boys who dropped rocks from an overpass, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Sept. 3, deputies responded to a railroad overpass on State Route 44 in Painesville after receiving reports of rocks being thrown from the bridge onto cars below.
Initially, four vehicles were damaged by rocks, but no suspects were found at the time.
Deputies were dispatched to the same overpass after receiving similar calls again on Sept. 5.
Painesville police and Lake County deputies located a 9- and a 10-year-old boy at the overpass.
The two boys, along with a 12-year-old boy later identified by a Painesville City Schools resource officer, are all believed to have played a role in the incident.
Sixteen motor vehicles were damaged from rocks being thrown from the overpass, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lake County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office is now considering moving forward with criminal charges against the three boys.
