Cleveland Browns’ OBJ makes wicked one-handed grab, Chubb rushes 19 yards for TD; Browns up 13-3 (video)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns hit the red zone early on their opening possession versus the New York Jets when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a stellar one-handed grab near the sidelines.
However, OBJ was then temporarily pulled out of the game for wearing a tinted face mask.
Meanwhile, the Browns’ offense sputtered and they settled for a field goal.
The Browns came back again and scored a second field goal.
Browns’ tight end David Njoku took a nasty hit in the first quarter, was upended and landed on his head. He’s being evaluated for a possible concussion in the locker room now.
Early in the second quarter, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield maintained his composure and marched the team down the field. The drive ended with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by running back Nick Chubb.
Browns: 13, Jets: 3
