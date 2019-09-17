Cleveland Browns’ OBJ makes wicked one-handed grab, Chubb rushes 19 yards for TD; Browns up 13-3 (video)

Browns tight end David Njoku out with possible concussion

Cleveland Browns’ OBJ makes wicked one-handed grab, Chubb rushes 19 yards for TD; Browns up 13-3 (video)
Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham (13) catches a pass in front of New York Jets' Nate Hairston (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Source: Adam Hunger)
By John Deike | September 16, 2019 at 8:40 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 9:25 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns hit the red zone early on their opening possession versus the New York Jets when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a stellar one-handed grab near the sidelines.

However, OBJ was then temporarily pulled out of the game for wearing a tinted face mask.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ offense sputtered and they settled for a field goal.

The Browns came back again and scored a second field goal.

Browns’ tight end David Njoku took a nasty hit in the first quarter, was upended and landed on his head. He’s being evaluated for a possible concussion in the locker room now.

Early in the second quarter, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield maintained his composure and marched the team down the field. The drive ended with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by running back Nick Chubb.

Browns: 13, Jets: 3

