Cleveland Browns parody ‘Friends’ with theme song remake (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns shared a parody video on social media following Monday night’s win over the New York Jets.
Several members of the team remade the introduction to the classic sitcom “Friends,” complete with an orange couch and ice bath fountains.
Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall, Denzel Ward, and JC Tretter participated in the production.
It’s easy to have a good time after a 20-point victory against the Jets. The Browns are now 1-1 on the season.
Who did it better: “Friends” or the Browns?
