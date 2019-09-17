Clevelanders still without power on city’s East Side 3 days after damaging storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 1,600 people are still without power, three days after a huge storm blew across the viewing area.
Sherrelle Scott and her family are one of many households making due in the meantime.
“Our food has gone bad,” she said. “It’s been a rough couple days.”
She says Friday night’s storm blew a tree over on her house. It knocked down power lines and a gas cord.
“We didn’t necessarily hear it, but once we got out and saw what was going on we were like, ‘Oh my god,'" she said.
The mess was blocking her cars in this driveway until Monday.
The National Weather Service says it was a microburst, with windspeeds up to 90 miles per hour, that caused all the problems on Cleveland’s East Side.
Their meteorologists say though a microburst is very different from a tornado, it can be just as damaging.
Robert Henderson says he had a hard time getting to work because of the damage done Friday night.
“A lot of people were stuck, had to do a lot of U-turns, turning around, streets blocked off,” he said.
Thankfully he can get around town easier now, but several trees and huge limbs remain down in the community’s Luke Easter Park.
