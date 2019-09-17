6-foot-long Boa Constrictor found in Brecksville not on list of 7 illegal reptiles to own in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, a 6-foot-long Boa Constrictor was found in a woman’s front yard in Brecksville.
The snake was captured and sent to a sanctuary in South Euclid, and investigators believe someone may have set the snake free.
Ohio has very strict and defined laws about what dangerous wild animals, and snakes a person can own.
Looking into the Ohio law, the Boa Constrictor is not on the list of snakes a person can own.
The only constricting snakes that are illegal with out a permit, are the following snakes, and only if they are over 12 feet long:
- Green anacondas
- Yellow anacondas
- Indian pythons
- Burmese pythons
- North African rock pythons
- South African rock pythons
- Amethystine python
Also restricted are any snakes from the following families:
- Atractaspididae
- Elapidae
- Viperidae
- Boomslang snakes
- Twig snakes
Now dumping such snakes in Ohio is very illegal and in the most serious cases a person could face a felony.
