Drunken driver sentenced for slamming into Stow police cruiser in construction zone

By Chris Anderson | September 17, 2019 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:05 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The driver who injured a Stow police officer after slamming into a cruiser in a construction zone is set to face a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Eibel, who is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and OVI, will be sentenced at 1 p.m.

The crash happened on May 6 on northbound State Route 8 near the Steels Corners Road interchange.

According to crash investigators, Sgt. Theodore Bell was assisting construction crews in the left hand lane when his cruiser was hit by a Ford Fusion operated by Eibel.

Bell suffered only minor injuries from the crash.

Eibel pleaded guilty to driving intoxicated at a court appearance in August.

