Drunken driver sentenced for slamming into Stow police cruiser in construction zone

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The driver who injured a Stow police officer after slamming into a cruiser in a construction zone is set to face a judge on Tuesday afternoon.
Stephen Eibel, who is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and OVI, will be sentenced at 1 p.m.
The crash happened on May 6 on northbound State Route 8 near the Steels Corners Road interchange.
According to crash investigators, Sgt. Theodore Bell was assisting construction crews in the left hand lane when his cruiser was hit by a Ford Fusion operated by Eibel.
Bell suffered only minor injuries from the crash.
Eibel pleaded guilty to driving intoxicated at a court appearance in August.
This story will be updated.
