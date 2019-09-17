Gas prices spike in U.S. after attack at Saudi Arabia oil facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gas prices are going up nationwide after this weekend’s attack in Saudi Arabia.
The attack severely damaged two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia knocking out about 6% of the daily global oil supply.
Panicked posts on social media have some people rushing to the pumps, but experts say it shouldn’t have a huge impact yet.
AAA:
This week’s average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.62
Average price during the week of September 9, 2019 $2.52
Average price during the week of September 17, 2018 $2.79
Cleveland’s average is $2.61
Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com says it will probably lead to a 10 to 25 cent per gallon increase over the next few weeks. If Saudi Arabia has trouble rebuilding its oil supply it could go even higher.
Experts say people should resist the urge to rush out and fill up their tanks.
If everyone did that, it could bring about a real shortage of gas.
