Geauga County man arrested for 8th DUI

CHARDON Ohio (WOIO) - A man was pulled over for his 8th DUI on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Geauga County Sheriff deputies stopped Gerald Zimmerman on Wilson Mills Road in Chardon.
Zimmerman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Chardon Municipal Court on Monday.
The Chardon man is currently out on bond.
Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz said Zimmerman’s last DUI was in 2011.
Flaiz said Zimmerman received the maximum sentence allowed by law, which was three years and four months.
He served his entire sentence and was released from prison on Dec. 19, 2014.
