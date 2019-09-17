Jason Kipnis expected to have season-ending surgery on fractured hand, Cleveland Indians announce

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The injuries continue to pile up as the Cleveland Indians continue a crucial stretch towards the end of the regular season.
The team announced that second baseman Jason Kipnis was diagnosed on Monday with a fractured hamate bone in his hand and will require surgery.
Kipnis said he felt discomfort in his right wrist and hand during a swing in Sunday’s game against the AL Central rival Minnesota Twins.
The Indians said the typical timeline to return from that injury to baseball activity is four to six weeks, likely meaning Kipnis will not play again this season unless Cleveland makes it deep into the playoffs.
The injury to Kipnis is the same one that Jose Ramirez was diagnosed with in August.
Kipnis is batting .245 on the season with 17 home runs.
Other that Ramirez and Kipnis, notable Indians currently on the Injured List include Corey Kluber, Tyler Naquin, and Danny Salazar.
Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Indians 5 games behind the Twins in the division 1.5 games behind a spot in the Wild Card race.
