Jury selection continues in trial for Garfield Heights man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2 children

Matthew Nicholson
By Julia Tullos | September 17, 2019 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 11:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday and continued Tuesday in the trial for the Garfield Heights man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s son and daughter.

Matthew Nicholson, 30, faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering Manuel Lopez Jr., 17, and Giselle Lopez, 19.

Manuel Lopez was shot and killed in September 2018.
Manuel Lopez was shot and killed in September 2018. (Source: Facebook)

The teenagers were killed at their Garfield Heights home on Sept. 5, 2018.

Giselle Lopez was shot and killed in September of 2018.
Giselle Lopez was shot and killed in September of 2018. (Source: Facebook)

Garfield Heights police said Nicholson and his girlfriend got into a fight when the mom received a text from a former boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they found the victims in the driveway.

The son died at Marymount Hospital and the daughter died at MetroHealth Hospital.

Nicholson surrendered after a more than four hour stand-off.

Jury selection is expected to last all week.

