FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl's sign is shown in front of a Kohl's store in Concord, N.C. Kohl's wants you to skip the post office and bring your Amazon returns to its stores. The department store chain says it will accept Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores starting in July. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) (Source: Chuck Burton)