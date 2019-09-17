Lakewood’s law banning retractable dog leashes could be ‘tweaked’ soon

Lakewood OH - Fay Olson is 88 years old and says she’s used retractable leashes for 50 years or more.
As she walked Lulu and Boo, her two dogs on Clifton, she is breaking the law.
As 19 News toured the city, we found she wasn’t alone. In fact, we saw more people using the banned retractable leashes than the mandated strap type.
Mayor Michael Summers understands, but says dog trainers were consulted before the law was passed.
“While they’re convenient and I loved them when we had our dog, they just don’t create an obedience factor that dogs are better served by,” the mayor said.
“If you have control of your dog, it doesn’t matter what leash you use or don’t use. It’s a matter of controlling your dog,” is Dan Szablewski’s take.
He likes retractable leashes, and believes dog behavior is an owner’s responsibility.
Olson agrees and demonstrated how she can pull her dogs back by simply pushing a button.
“They’re the best leashes for training a dog. It keeps them at your side. Heal, sit, stop, come back. But they want you to use the other ones,” she added.
Olson has been warned by the animal warden about her leashes and could face a $150 fine next time.
One of the criticisms of retractables is that a person can get tangled in them due to their length. Non-retractables are limited to six feet by the leash law.
Olson has been at every City Council meeting since being warned and has been told the law will be reviewed for possible tweaking.
“It’s always appropriate to review how’s it going. So here we are, a year after the formal full ordinance went into effect, and it’s appropriate for us to think about that,” said Mayor Summers.
The review likely won’t come until later this year or early in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.