Man dies, second victim injured during shooting near Cleveland’s University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night near University Circle in Cleveland.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of East Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of the shooting.
Police and paramedics found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.
A second victim, identified as a 27-year-old man, was shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital by private transportation. His condition is not known at this time.
Potential suspect information was not released by Cleveland police investigators.
The incident remains under investigation.
