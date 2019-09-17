No charges for former Lakewood High School student who made threats on Snapchat

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - An adult former student who was arrested and accused of making threats on Snapchat against current Lakewood High School students will not be charged at this time.
According to Lakewood police, the man was released from custody and will not face criminal charges due to developmental disabilities.
The man was arrested on Saturday at his Lakewood home, after the FBI was notified by Snapchat of the threats.
Details of the threat were not released.
