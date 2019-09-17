North Olmsted teen’s death considered ‘suspicious’ by police

“The death of 19-year-old Maura Lang is under investigation by the North Olmsted Police Department. Ms. Lang was a co-defendant in a pending criminal case. On January 19, 2019, Ms. Lang and co-defendants Yazan Sabih, and Saif Sehwail arranged a beating and robbery of a male victim (19, N. Olmsted) near W. 30th St. and Walton Ave. in Cleveland. The victim was attacked by Sabih and Sehwail and robbed of his phone. Cleveland Police responded to the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital. Lang, Sabih, and Sehwail were each indicted on four counts of Aggravated Robbery and four counts of Felonious Assault. Ms. Lang was arraigned on March 6th and posted bond. Sabih posted bond on January 26th. He failed to show for a September 11th pretrial and was arrested and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail. Sehwail failed to show for arraignment on February 27th. He was arrested July 4th and remains in the County Jail. We cannot comment further due to the pending investigation by the police.”