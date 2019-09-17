North Olmsted teen’s death considered ‘suspicious’ by police

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Maura Lang, a 19-year-old from North Olmsted, was found hanging in her backyard shed last week.
Now North Olmsted police are classifying her death as suspicious.
Lang died on Sept. 10, one day before she was set to be sentenced for her role in a vicious attack that occurred on Cleveland’s near-West Side this past January, according to Cuyahoga County court records.
She took a plea deal in June and the two other suspects who were charged in the crime--Yazan Sabih and Saif Sehwail, both 19, are set to go on trial in October, according to court records.
One of the defendants, Sabih, was out on bond during the time of Lang’s death, and failed to appear at a court hearing on Sept. 11.
Police went to Sabih’s Olmsted Falls home right after Lang’s body was discovered, and he’s now in jail. However, Sabih’s arrest and imprisonment have not been connected to Lang’s death.
Timeline of January assault case, and Lang’s death investigation
- 1/19/19 – Lang, Sabih and Sehwail are charged in the violent beating of Odai Zureiqat, a restaurant server and marketing student, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
- 2/20/19 – Lang, Sabih and Sehwail are indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury. They are charged with four counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and four counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to Cuyahoga County court records.
- 6/14/19 – Lang takes a plea deal. She pleads guilty to one amended count of robbery, a second-degree felony. Six additional charges against her are dismissed, according to Cuyahoga County court records.
- 9/9/19 – Lang is supposed to be sentenced, but it’s continued until Sept. 11 at her request, according to Cuyahoga County court records.
- 9/10/19 – Lang’s father finds her dead, hanging in a shed behind their home on Berkshire Drive in North Olmsted, according to North Olmsted police records.
- Following Lang’s death, North Olmsted police officers go to Sabih’s Olmsted Falls home. Sabih was out on bond at the time. No one answers the door, according to North Olmsted police records.
- 9/11/19 – An arrest warrant is issued for Sabih, after he fails to show up for a 9 a.m. pretrial hearing. He is currently in jail, according to Cuyahoga County court records.
- 9/16/19 – Prosecutors file a motion “at the request of investigating law enforcement officers” to revoke Sabih’s phone privileges and non-legal visitations, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement to 19 News on Tuesday:
“The death of 19-year-old Maura Lang is under investigation by the North Olmsted Police Department. Ms. Lang was a co-defendant in a pending criminal case. On January 19, 2019, Ms. Lang and co-defendants Yazan Sabih, and Saif Sehwail arranged a beating and robbery of a male victim (19, N. Olmsted) near W. 30th St. and Walton Ave. in Cleveland. The victim was attacked by Sabih and Sehwail and robbed of his phone. Cleveland Police responded to the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital. Lang, Sabih, and Sehwail were each indicted on four counts of Aggravated Robbery and four counts of Felonious Assault. Ms. Lang was arraigned on March 6th and posted bond. Sabih posted bond on January 26th. He failed to show for a September 11th pretrial and was arrested and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail. Sehwail failed to show for arraignment on February 27th. He was arrested July 4th and remains in the County Jail. We cannot comment further due to the pending investigation by the police.”
Lang’s funeral will take place at Chambers Funeral Home in North Olmsted on Sept. 21.
