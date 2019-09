CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure to our north will keep us dry today. We have some morning low clouds around in spots. I’m expecting the sky to clear as the afternoon wears on. Most neighborhood temperatures this afternoon warm well in the 70′s to around 80 degrees. A lake breeze will keep things cooler near the shore. The humidity level has gone down. Overall, a very pleasant day ahead. A clear sky is in the forecast tonight.