Ohio legislators begin gun control discussions with 3 new proposals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning Tuesday, members of the Ohio Senate will be taking a look at several proposed gun reform bills.
Three separate bills have been introduced and will be heard by the Ohio Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee.
Senate Bill 182 would increase the severity of buying a gun illegally to minors and would raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21.
Senate Bill 183 would require background checks for online sales and firearm purchases made at gun shows.
The third proposal, Senate Bill 184, would create a red flag law allowing law enforcement to temporarily seize firearms if a judge finds them a threat to themselves or others.
Ohio Senate Democrats previously said they’re not sure if there is enough support from Republicans, even following the recent mass shooting tragedy in Dayton.
Gov. Mike DeWine said he is drafting his own gun reform proposals.
