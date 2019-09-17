Opening arguments in trial for 2 corrections officers accused of beating an inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening arguments Tuesday in the trial for two Cuyahoga County Corrections Officers accused of beating a restrained inmate.
According to the Ohio Attorney General, John Wilson and Jason Jozwiak attacked the inmate on Feb. 5, 2018.
Wilson is accused of repeatedly hitting the inmate on his head, knocking out his teeth and causing another tooth to be lodged into the nasal cavity.
The injuries required surgery and facial reconstruction, according to the Ohio Attorney General.
Jozwiak allegedly refused to permit a nurse to care for the inmate while he sat in a restraint chair with a broken nose and broken teeth.
Wilson is charged with felonious assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint.
Jozwiak is charged with falsification and interfering with civil rights.
Five additional Cuyahoga County Corrections Officers and an associate warden were also indicted in April 2019 for different attacks on inmates.
