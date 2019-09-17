3rd grade girl nails impressive field goal kick at Canton-area school (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns might want to think about signing this kicker in a few years!
Kent Hamilton, an elementary physical education teacher with Plain Local Schools in the Canton area, shared the video of third-grader Emma Harris nailing a field goal.
Check out her accuracy!
Hamilton said his class was looking for a unique way to practice their kicking, so he projected a field goal on the wall.
World Cup soccer champion Carli Lloyd, who recently kicked a 55-yard field goal during NFL training camp that was caught on video, retweeted Harris’ kick.
The video has been viewed over one million times and has more than 2,000 retweets.
