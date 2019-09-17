The Taste Buds are tailgating! What’s your favorite tailgate food?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s time to take the show outside again!
This week, the Taste Buds are grilling at Perk Park in honor of football season, and more importantly, tailgate season!
We will be talking favorite dishes, expert tips and outside the box ideas to give other fans “tailgate envy.”
What’s your favorite tailgate food? Don’t say beer! We’re talking solids here, everyone.
Chef Dave Kocab of The Black Pig will be working on a traditional Weber grill using charcoal, and a small propane grill, often used for tailgating and camping.
He’ll be preparing “Cleveland style” barbecue chicken, saucy and charred.
And Chef Matt Mytro provided some of his Flour Pasta Company noodles to make a chili mac.
I’ll be cooking up my favorite go-to tailgate contribution, stuffed jalapenos.
