Tony’s Top 3 Takeaways from Browns win

Opening drive,it took Baker seven plays to find his top threat, but he found him, and it was spectacular, a one-handed catch that went for 33 yards, putting the Browns inside the five. Two plays later, the officials decided that OBJ’s shield with the gold tint was, uh, not allowable, forcing him off the field while they replaced it. In the meantime, with Odell off the field, the Browns failed to convert on third down, and settled for three, but...late third quarter, he burned 'em with a career-best 89 yard touchdown catch. Was that dynamic enough, Gregg Williams? Beckham finished with 6 catches for 161 yards.