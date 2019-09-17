Tony’s Top 3 Takeaways from Browns win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It wasn’t always pretty, but the Browns defense dominated and the offense found a few big plays, on their way to their first win of the season.
Here are my Top 3:
Odell Beckham Jr.
Opening drive,it took Baker seven plays to find his top threat, but he found him, and it was spectacular, a one-handed catch that went for 33 yards, putting the Browns inside the five. Two plays later, the officials decided that OBJ’s shield with the gold tint was, uh, not allowable, forcing him off the field while they replaced it. In the meantime, with Odell off the field, the Browns failed to convert on third down, and settled for three, but...late third quarter, he burned 'em with a career-best 89 yard touchdown catch. Was that dynamic enough, Gregg Williams? Beckham finished with 6 catches for 161 yards.
#2. Myles Garrett. He’s our best defensive player. He might be the best defensive player in the league. He was unblockable again tonight, racking up 3 sacks, raising his total to 5 in two games. But he’s gotta stop with the personal fouls. Two more tonight. The first one, late in the first, cost Myles some playing time, as Freddie temporarily benched him. His second one sent Trevor Siemian to the ground with what appeared to be a gruesome ankle injury. Siemian was done for the night. Garrett was not. And far from finished this season.
#3 Baker Mayfield, and an offense that has had its’ moments through two games, but sporadically. We saw the OBJ touchdown. We also say Mayfield throw a rope to Jarvis Landry late in the second quarter to set up a field goal. And before that, of course, Nick Chubb broke loose for a tremendous 19 yd touchdown. But they’re still finding themselves. I hope it happens soon. The Rams are on deck. They’ll need a lot more.
