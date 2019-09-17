21-year-old driver drifts into oncoming traffic and kills elderly man in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-car crash that unfolded on Canton Road near Rhoadesdale Avenue in Springfield Township on Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 21-year-old man, drifted left of center and slammed head-on into a Hyundai Tucson.
The Hyundai was being driven by an 87-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after the collision.
Both men were wearing seat belts, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the fatal wreck.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.