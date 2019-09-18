Akron police officer stationed at North High School seizes gun from student

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old student from North High School is being arraigned in Akron Municipal Court today after an Akron police officer caught him attempting to carry a concealed weapon.
Tiqcwon Brent, 19, is being charged with tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance for bringing the gun to school on Tuesday.
“Yesterday, security staff followed a rumor at the school that led them to the discovery of the student carrying the weapon,” Director, Marketing Communications, Mark Williamson said. "We urge all students and parents to communicate with us whenever hearing anything they feel is suspicious or threatening. That kind of information is one of our best deterrents.
