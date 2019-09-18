Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield : ‘I need to play better’

“His speed, his quickness and his reaction, he does not play small all the time either," Kitchens said. "If you try to jump out on him and quickset him and all that, he can get you with power. His speed to power is pretty good. He is almost rushing like an end most of the time. I saw Aaron Donald in Mobile defeat the center on one on ones. He beat the center, he moved out the 3-technique and he beat the guard and then moved to and beat the tackle. He has been a good player for a long time, and he continues to get better. We have our work cut out for us there.”