$100,000 bond for Cleveland mom accused of trying to drown son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old mom accused of trying to drown her six-year-old son pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday.
Dazshea Watkins was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, endangering children, domestic violence, felonious assault and pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Cleveland police arrested Watkins on Sept. 4.
According to court records, the assaults happened at her home on Anita Kennedy Road in Cleveland between April 1, 2019 and Aug. 28, 2019.
Court documents show Watkins tried to drown him in a bathtub, smother him with a pillow and beat him in the head with a broom.
Prosecutors said one of the attacks was videotaped.
The judge has ordered Watkins to have no contact with her son and set bond at $100,000.
Watkins will be back in court on Sept. 23 for a pre-trial.
