Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Shepherd mix pup is ready to break some hearts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marc’s and the Cleveland Animal Protective League have teamed up with 19 News’ Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every week.
Pet of the Week
Riley, a 5-month-old Shepherd mix, is ready to break some hearts.
Location: 1729 Willey Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. / Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The shelter is closed on New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
The segment is sponsored by Marc’s:
Marc’s Doggie Rewards program donates 100% of the profits from the sale of Doggie and Kitty Rewards treats to Animal Protective charities throughout Ohio. The program launched in 2006 and to date has donated over $500,000 to agencies in need. Doggie Rewards has helped the Cleveland Animal Protective League, breed specific organizations and many dog and cat rescue groups throughout Ohio. Doggie Rewards has made donations for lifesaving surgeries and Police Departments have been given funds to purchase, train and outfit police dogs. The program has helped organizations with caring and re-homing of dogs and cats after national disasters. All this has been made possible from the sales of premium Doggie and Kitty Reward treats at Marc’s.
Cleveland APL Pet of the Week:
Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., we will be back out at SouthPark Mall with dogs and cats available for adoption.
