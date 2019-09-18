Cleveland Cavaliers name television studio and work media room in honor of Fred McLeod

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers named their combined television studio and media work room in honor of Fred McLeod.
The Cleveland Cavaliers made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The beloved sportscaster passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9.
McLeod, a Strongsville native was the play-by-play announcer for the team the past 14 seasons.
He was the voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers and made the call when the team won their first NBA Championship in 2016.
His funeral was attended by hundreds over the weekend.
The newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will have a the state-of-the-art TV studio and media workroom space.
