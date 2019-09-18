Cleveland man ‘Crazy Mike’ wanted on multiple rape and kidnapping charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are trying to track down Michael Maneros who’s wanted on multiple counts of rape.
Maneros was featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday and may be known as “Crazy Mike” on the streets.
Maneros faces four counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and six counts of kidnapping.
In one of the cases Maneros faces, he’s accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Maneros also faces drugs and weapons charges and according to the sheriff’s department is considered a sexually violent predator.
Here are the rest of this week’s Wanted Wednesday suspects:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.