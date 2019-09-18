Cleveland Police searching for 12-year-old girl accused of assaulting her aunt on East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said officers are searching for a 12-year-old accused of assaulting her aunt before running away on Wednesday.
According to the police report, the girl’s aunt told police she was assaulted by her niece at East 149th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard before the 12-year-old ran off on Ridpath Avenue.
Police said the aunt last saw her getting on 30 RTA bys E. 149th and Lakeshore Boulevard.
The 12-year-old is described by police as standing 5′2″ tall, 130 lbs., with black hair and dark eyes.
According to police, the 12-year-old was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, light pink Nike shoes and had a black backpack.
